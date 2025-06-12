5 arrested with explosive materials in Bengal's Budge Budge

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) Five persons were arrested with explosive materials from Budge Budge in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

Three bikes that were used to transport the explosive substances have also been impounded from the area at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, a police statement said.

The seized explosive materials include sodium powder, aluminium powder, phosphorous dust, red sulphur and iron dust, and these are used for making bombs, it said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI DC RBT