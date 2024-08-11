5 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for allegedly staying illegally in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Following a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell conducted a raid at a residential building in Koparkhairne area on Saturday and apprehended four women and a man.

During the questioning, it came to light that they entered India using forged documents, an official from Koparkhairne police station said.

The four women, in the age group of 34 to 45 years, worked as housekeepers, while the man, aged 38, used to do painting work, he said.

An FIR was registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery as well as provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules-1950 and the Foreigners Act-1946, the official said. PTI COR GK