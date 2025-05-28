5 Bangladeshi nationals, Indian tout held in Bengal's Nadia

Nadia (WB), May 28 (PTI) In a major crackdown on cross-border infiltration, police on Wednesday arrested five Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the residence of Nasima Mondal (40), a local resident of Baro Chupria village, where the illegal immigrants had reportedly taken shelter.

According to police sources, the Bangladeshis had illegally entered India about a year ago and had moved through several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Bihar, before reaching Hanskhali on Monday.

They are from Narail, Jhinaidaha, Jashore and Bagerhat districts in Bangladesh.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group was planning to re-enter Bangladesh illegally with the help of a local tout.

However, the plan was foiled due to prompt police action.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law, and all the six accused — including the Indian tout — were produced before the court on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace Nasima Mondal's absconding husband and others suspected to be part of the smuggling racket, they added. PTI CORR PNT MNB