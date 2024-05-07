5 booked as NCP (SP) alleges cash distribution by Ajit Pawar-led party in Baramati LS seat

Pune, May 7 (PTI) The Pune police on Tuesday registered a non-cognisable offence against five persons after NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) alleged that some individuals belonging to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP distributed cash to voters in Bhor town of the district ahead of the polling for Baramati Lok Sabha seat, an official said.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the alleged distribution of money, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refuted the charges against his party.

NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Sunetra Pawar are locked in a battle in Baramati Lok Sabha seat, where polling is being held on Tuesday. Sule is Ajit Pawar's cousin.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar alleged that the cash was being distributed in Bhor by the ruling NCP and alleged that a cooperative bank in Bhor was kept open till late Monday night.

Speaking to PTI, Pune Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said, "A non-cognisable offence has been registered against five persons following allegations that they were involved in the cash distribution in Bhor in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday." "Some local people in Bhor alleged that a few people came in two to three cars and were involved in distributing cash," he said.

"The cars were stopped and people were taken out of the vehicles. They had a minor scuffle at midnight. Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and during the panchnama of the vehicle, Rs 1,500 cash and a party stole were found in the car," he said.

The case was registered under section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that a probe was on.

The NCP (SP) filed the complaint with the EC about distribution of money to voters in Bhor taluka of Baramati parliamentary constituency on behalf of the candidate of Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the complaint, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the culprits were caught red-handed in Bhor.

"In an unprecedented manner making a mockery of elections and the rules, such corrupt, criminal and illegal practices are being blatantly conducted by the candidate of Ajit Pawar-led NCP," the complaint said.

The party said that based on the complaint, the poll panel's flying squads seized cash, campaign material of the clock symbol, list of villages in Bhor assembly constituency and the list of voters.

"People's power will prevail over money power," it said.

Refuting NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar's charge of money distribution, Ajit Pawar said it is the Election Commission's job to look into such things.

"I have personally contested elections seven times and never indulged in such practices. Right from the beginning of the campaign, some sections of the opposition have been making such allegations against me but I don't pay any heed to them," he said.

"The person who is making such allegations has lost his balance. I don't think I should give any importance to this person," he said.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule said, "I have contested the Lok Sabha election (from Baramati) three times, but never saw such things like goons roaming around and banks being kept open till midnight, also the use of money and its distribution, intimidation and people getting caught." PTI SPK MR MVG NP