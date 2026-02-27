5 booked for attempt to run over Ballia district mining officer

Ballia (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly attempting to run over the district mining officer with a car during an enforcement drive in Ballia, officials said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged at Ballia Kotwali Police Station on Thursday on the complaint of District Mining Officer Saurabh Kumar against Kamlesh Yadav, Sonu Yadav, Rahul Verma, Ashutosh and one unidentified person.

The five were booked under sections 3(common intention), 109 (attempt to murder) and 221 (obstructing a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that on February 25 at around 3 am, he was travelling in a government vehicle towards Mahavir Ghat via the Greenfield Expressway for an enforcement drive.

While on the way, a Maruti Swift Dzire car allegedly began trailing his vehicle, arousing suspicion. When he signalled the driver to stop, the car allegedly accelerated towards him with the intent to kill, the complaint said.

Kumar stated that he stepped back to save himself, but the car rammed into his official vehicle and damaged it.

Following the complaint, the Kotwali in-charge directed the outpost in-charge of Bichla Ghat to conduct an inquiry.

The outpost in-charge submitted a report on Thursday confirming the incident, after which a case was registered.

Kotwali in-charge Kshitij Tripathi said on Friday that efforts are underway to arrest the accused. PTI COR KIS VN VN