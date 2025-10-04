5 booked in fake selection list scam linked to National Health Mission in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, has registered a case against five people for their alleged involvement in circulating a forged selection list under the National Health Mission (NHM), the agency said on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the Crime Branch said it registered a case after receiving a communication from the state modal officer of the NHM, alleging circulation of a fake order purported to be issued by the mission director of NHM, Jammu and Kashmir.

The fraudulent order, titled "Provisional Selection List of Candidates for Different Posts (Kashmir Division) against Notification No. SHS/NHM/J&K/HR/10259 dated 10.05.2021", was found to be forged and was being circulated through social media platforms, causing confusion among the public, the spokesperson said.

Following the complaint, a preliminary probe was initiated at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing), he said.

During the investigation, it surfaced that during the Covid pandemic, an NGO, namely J&K Health Care Services, was approved by the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, for providing voluntary manpower in various medical blocks of Kashmir to overcome the shortage of staff, the spokesperson said.

However, the members of the NGO, under a well-planned conspiracy, took undue advantage of this approval. They fraudulently approached volunteers, obtained their documents on the pretext of securing permanent engagement under NHM, and also collected money from them, he said.

Subsequently, the NGO prepared a fake selection list by forging the signatures of the mission director of the NHM J-K, he added.

The accused persons have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Naik, a resident of Check Feroz Pora, Tangmarg; Abdul Qayoom Khan, a resident of Harwan, but presently staying at Ompora, Budgam; Mohammad Ashraf Hurrah, a resident of Saria Bala, Srinagar; and Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and Hilal Ahmad Bahar -- both residents of Shadipora, Sumbal, Bandipora "Their acts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC read with Section 66-D of the IT Act. Accordingly, cognisance has been taken and a formal case has been registered," the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RHL