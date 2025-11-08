5 BSF personnel injured, vehicle vandalised in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 8 (PTI) Five BSF personnel were injured in an attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said on Saturday.

A BSF vehicle was also vandalised in the attack that happened near the India-Bangladesh border on the Bishalgarh-Kamthana Road on Friday evening, they said.

"BSF personnel deployed at Kamthana border outpost signalled a vehicle to stop, but it fled towards a local cattle market," said Bikash Das, the officer-in-charge of the Bishalgarh police station.

"The BSF personnel chased the vehicle to the cattle market. There, a war of words broke out between the cattle smugglers and the BSF personnel, which escalated, leading to the attack. Five personnel were injured and their vehicle was vandalised," he said.

Police said a complaint had been lodged, and efforts were being made to arrest those involved in the attack.

In a purported video, which is now viral on social media, a senior BSF officer was heard expressing anguish, stating that no bystanders tried to intervene when the attack was underway. PTI PS SOM