5 buses broke down every hour, every day in Delhi in 2 years: Official data

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Over 112 DTC buses broke down on average every day in Delhi over the last two years, with more than 81,000 breakdowns reported by different depots of the public transporter, according to data obtained through an RTI query by PTI.

According to the data, 81,869 cases of bus breakdowns were reported over a span of two years between 2023 and 2024 -- an average of nearly five buses breaking down every hour and every day for two years.

Between January and July this year, 21,123 complaints of buses breaking down on roads were received by the DTC control room, the data showed.

According to details divulged through the RTI, 8,598 buses operated by various depots falling under the North region broke down this year.

The Rohini Depot 4 under the North region recorded 1,008 cases of bus breakdowns this year between January and July, declining from 1,824 in 2023 and 1,249 in 2024 during the same time period.

The Rohini Sector 37 depot showed a surge in numbers. Between January 1 and July 28 this year, 3,014 bus breakdowns were recorded. The figures in 2023 and 2024 between January 4 and July 28 stood at 686 and 1,007 respectively.

The depot did not cite any reasons for bus breakdowns or steps taken to curb them, saying "interrogative inquiry is not permissible under the provision of RTI Act 2025".

Between January 1 and July 28 this year, 3,260 buses operated by Narela Depot suffered breakdowns.

Between January 4 and July 28 in 2023 and 2024, 3,140 and 2,970 such instances were reported.

The South region reported 8,510 bus breakdowns between January and July this year.

The figures stood at 2,308 between January 1 and July 28 this year for buses operated by the Okhla Depot.

Between January 4 and July 28 last year, 3,514 buses broke down, the data said. The depot only commenced operations on January 1 last year.

The Sarojini Nagar depot recorded 6,059 bus breakdowns in 202 and 5,787 last year.

From January to July this year, 2,139 buses suffered breakdowns while 3,600 and 3,465 buses broke down in 2023 and 2024 respectively between January 4 and July 28.

The East region reported 2,420 bus breakdowns, the RTI query revealed.

The Rajghat Depot 2 reported 1,049 complaints between January 1 and July 28 this year.

This depot has seen a surge in the number of such instances from the previous two years.

In 2023, the number of such complaints between January 4 and July 28 stood at 222 while the figure was 480 in 2024 during the same period.

At the Rajghat Depot 1 under the East region, the numbers showed a decline as 642 buses broke down between January 1 and July 28 this year while the figures in 2023 and 2024 were recorded at 1,700 and 1,119 respectively.

The West region reported 1,595 bus breakdowns, the RTI query revealed. Only two depots under the region provided information.

The Mundhela Kalan depot received 467 complaints of bus breakdowns between January 1 and July 28 this year. From January 4 to July 28 in 2023 and 2024, 391 and 433 complaints were received respectively.

The Bagdola Dwarka Sector 8 depot said that 1,128 buses operated by the unit broke down this year till July, while 2,261 buses broke down between January 4 and July 28 in 2023 and 2,212 breakdowns were recorded the subsequent year during the same time period.

Officials said the public transporter has been working to reduce such incidents. Earlier this year, an SOP was also formulated for removing such buses within 15 minutes. Quick response teams have been deployed at 30 locations and a round-the-clock control room has been set up to address the issue, according to officials.

In case of CNG buses, steps like detailed fault investigation and rectification of main causes of faults and strengthening of preventive maintenance programme are taken, said an official.

"The bus drivers have also been made aware of the technical specifications of the buses," the official said.

In the RTI response, officials from Nehru Place depot said that there has been a decline in the numbers. Citing its own figures, the officials said that timely intervention and analysis of the reasons for breakdowns have led to a decline.

The depot recorded 199 instances of buses breaking down between January 1 and July 28 this year. The figures last year stood at 276 between January 4 and July 28.

The Sri Niwas Puri depot said while repair and maintenance work of buses is carried by the concessionaire, the DTC officials ensure close monitoring of repair work.

Before plying them on roads, each and every bus was checked by workshop officials to avert breakdowns, the depot officials said in the RTI response.

A proper record was maintained of the buses that broke down. The buses that broke down repeatedly were specially focused on, they added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also spoken about her government's emphasis on reducing traffic congestion due to this issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also spoken about her government's emphasis on reducing traffic congestion due to this issue.

"Earlier, if a bus broke down in Mehrauli, the workers to repair it would arrive from Narela, leading to unnecessary delays. We have put in place a system where the vehicles arrive from the nearest depot," she added.