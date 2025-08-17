5 children drown while bathing in water-filled pit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 17 (PTI) Five children drowned while taking a bath in a water-filled pit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Annas (15), Hidaytullah (14), Mohd Hamza Ali (12), Mohd Rahman (12) and Mohd Abbu Talim (12).

Speaking to reporters, Allay Vats, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur (East), said, "The incident took place in Katra area when the five children entered the pit to take a bath. They slipped into deep waters and started drowning." "Villagers called in local swimmers but the children could not be rescued. Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway," the officer added. PTI COR PKD ACD