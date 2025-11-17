5 children fall ill after eating samosas in Mumbai school canteen

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Five children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'samosas' at a school canteen in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The children, in the age group of 10 to 11 years, are students of a private school in the Ghatkopar area, a fire official said.

They suffered from food poisoning after eating 'samosas' in the school canteen, he said.

The students were taken to a hospital, where three of them were later discharged while two were undergoing treatment, the official said.

The Ghatkopar police were conducting a probe into the matter, he added. PTI ZA GK