5 children injured while trying to make firecracker with help of social media video

Muzaffarpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Five children were grievously injured in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Wednesday when their attempt to make a firecracker, as shown in a video on social media, went awry, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the incident took place in Munni Bangri Kalyan village of the district.

"The five children belonged to two neighbouring households. They saw a video in which it was claimed that a torch can be converted into a firecracker. They tried to experiment when nobody was watching them," said the SSP.

"They scraped red phosphorus off matchsticks and filled the combustible material into a battery-operated torch, which exploded," he added.

All the injured boys have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.