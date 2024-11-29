5 collegium recommendations on transfer of HC judges pending with govt for over 6 months

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) As many as five recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer high court judges are pending with the government for over six months, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as on November 26, there are five "such" recommendations.

He was responding to a question on the details of Supreme Court Collegium recommendations on transfer of high court judges pending with the government for more than six months.

The collegium recommends for the appointment, transfer and elevation of judges to the 25 high courts and the top court which are processed by the central government. The president then issues orders.

The minister was also asked whether the government had received any corruption complaint against former acting chief justice of the Madras High Court from September 2022 to May 2023.

The minister said the complaints received against judges and chief justices of high courts are handled by the judiciary through an “in-house mechanism”.

As per the established in-house procedure for the higher judiciary, the chief justice of India is the competent authority to receive complaints against the conduct of SC judges and HC chief justices.

Similarly, chief justices of the high courts receive complaints against the conduct of HC judges.

"In view of the independence of the judiciary enshrined in the Constitution of India, the complaints/representations received are forwarded to the CJI or to the chief justice of the concerned HC, as the case may be," he told the House. PTI NAB NAB SKY SKY