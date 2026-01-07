5 cops injured in clash during demolition drive near Turkman Gate mosque

New Delhi: At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday, officials said.

The clashes erupted when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that teargas shells were used to disperse the crowd and normalcy was restored shortly after the incident.

During the operation, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, triggering chaos at the site. Police later said the situation was brought under control with measured force.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said MCD scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7, following which police personnel were mobilised and deployed at the site, but around 100-150 people gathered when MCD machinery, including JCBs, was about to arrive.

He said most people dispersed after being persuaded, though some tried to create a ruckus and resorted to stone-pelting, in which five policemen sustained minor injuries and were given medical treatment.

We had to use teargas to disperse the crowd, the DCP said.

Legal action will be initiated after medical reports, statements, he said, adding that CCTV footage are being analysed.

A banquet hall and a dispensary near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, which were declared encroachments by the court, were being demolished during the drive, the officer said.

The police said that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the land-owning agency, had informed the police in advance about the proposed demolition and sought deployment of force for maintaining law and order.

The DCP said that immediately after receiving the intimation, the police contacted local residents and informed them that the demolition was a legal action, adding that the police took people of the area into confidence and received considerable cooperation from them.

According to police, extensive law and order arrangements were made in advance, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones. Coordination meetings were held with members of local peace committees.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.