5 cr houses built in slums across India, Delhi's development doubled due to Modi's guarantee: Goa CM

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the Centre's housing scheme for people living in JJ clusters is proof of "Modi's guarantee", even as he accused the AAP of corruption and neglect.

Addressing a poll meeting in support of BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal, Sawant lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the impact of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan Yojana'.

"This is the biggest proof of Modi ji's guarantee. Today, five crore houses have been built in slums across India and with it the development in Delhi has doubled," Sawant said.

The public meeting at Jailer Wala Bagh was attended by families from 1,700 houses built under the scheme, according to a party statement.

Sawant also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of corruption and for failing to protect "women within its own ranks" referring to the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

He said there was a disparity between Modi's initiatives that "provide dignity and opportunities" to women and AAP's "neglect".

"Modi ji has given respect to women by providing houses, toilets, LPG cylinders, and employment opportunities," the Goa CM said.

He also urged voters to support BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal to ensure the continuation and expansion of the PM's schemes in Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Khandelwal said "Today, 5 crore houses have been built nationwide, with 4,000 in Delhi alone. These flats are equipped with modern amenities, community facilities, and basic necessities like clean water and sewerage treatment." He promised to expand the housing initiative further in his constituency, urging voters to support the BJP for continued development. "If you want to follow the path of progress, come out of your homes and vote for BJP with a huge majority," he added.