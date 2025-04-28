5 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Apr 28 (PTI) Five cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand’s Dumka district for allegedly duping people online, a police officer said on Monday.

Fourteen mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from their possession, he said.

"One of the accused has been involved in cybercrime for about 10 years. He was wanted in nine cases,” Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar said.

They used to dupe people by sending fake links or impersonating bank officials, he said.

The SP said that they got information that the accused have made properties worth crores.

“Information is being collected about their properties. Further action will be taken after verification,” he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC