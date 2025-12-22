5 cybercriminals from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand arrested in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 22 (PTI) Five cyber criminals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand were arrested in Dhanbad district, police said on Monday.

Dhanbad SP (City) Ritvik Shrivastava said the accused, aged between 23 and 33, confessed to committing cyber fraud and have several cases registered against them in different districts of the three states.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj Chouhan (29) and Sahil Khan (28) from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Biku Saw (26) from Rohtas, Bihar, and Pintu Kumar Mandal (23) and Basant Kumar Mandal (33) from Jharkhand.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones with 16 different SIMs, 38 ATM cards, Rs 6,000 in cash, an SUV, and items used in fingerprint cloning.

A special squad led by DSP Naushad Alam conducted the raid late Sunday night and arrested the accused from a hotel within Bank More police station limits in Dhanbad district. PTI CORR ANB MNB