5-day Army commanders' conference gets underway in Delhi

New Delhi: Top commanders of the Army Monday began deliberations on national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost the force's overall combat capability while kick-starting a five-day conference.

Being chaired by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, the commanders are delving into a range of issues, including the ongoing reform process in the 1.3 million strong force, matters relating to jointness among the three services and key geopolitical developments.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on October 18.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are among those addressing the Army commanders.

Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, will also deliver a talk on "Leveraging Technology for National Security".

"The apex leadership will brainstorm current or emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army," the Army said on Saturday.

"They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans," it said.

The regional security situation and geopolitical developments, including the Hamas-Israel conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, may also figure at the conference.

The overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as well as along the frontier with Pakistan will be discussed, the officials said.

The Army commanders' conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

Anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the overall situation in the Union territory will also be deliberated upon at the conference, the officials said.