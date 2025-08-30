5-day military-civil synergy summit concludes with strategic roadmap for Ladakh's development

Leh, Aug 30 (PTI) A five-day military-civilian fusion capsule concluded here on Saturday with a strategic roadmap for the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said.

The event organised under the aegis of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps at the Karu Military Station marked a milestone in strengthening collaboration across diverse sectors, including education, health, revenue, police, rural development, tourism, public administration and Army, the spokesman said.

He said the summit, which began on August 26, brought together key stakeholders to advance the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through a unified military-civil synergy aimed at the comprehensive development of Ladakh with a whole of nation approach.

The event reinforced the call for sustained collaboration between the military, civil and academic institutions to drive inclusive, sustainable development in Ladakh, the spokesman said.

The renewed call for action highlighted the importance of a coordinated and integrated approach to ensure Ladakh's resilience and future growth in the face of evolving challenges, he added.

Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, stressed the importance of integrating defence preparedness with local governance, technological innovation, and social development.

He emphasised that collaboration across sectors is critical to ensure long-term security and prosperity of Ladakh.

Addressing the event, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta underscored the importance of strategic military-civil partnership for the region's stability and sustainable development.

He emphasised the vision for Ladakh's growth, which is based on comprehensive, inclusive progress that strengthens the region's infrastructure, governance and resilience to both environmental and geopolitical challenges.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal presented an in-depth analysis of the socio-cultural and logistical complexities of resettling population in the high-altitude areas, the spokesman said, adding that Kotwal called for integrated policies that not only address security concerns but also promote sustainable development, livelihood opportunities and climate-sensitive planning to ensure the successful establishment of border villages.

Continuing with the theme of development, Kotwal discussed the ongoing initiatives by the administration aimed at fostering integrated development and nation-building.

The session highlighted the region's focus on dual-use infrastructure that serves both civil and military strategic purposes, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ARI