5-day youth festival ‘Sangam’ kicks off in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda

Bhaderwah (J&K), Oct 7 (PTI) Five-day youth festival ‘Sangam’ commenced in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Saturday to encourage youngsters to align with the national mainstream, officials said. Over 500 students from 20 colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, besides all seven satellite campuses of the Jammu University, are participating in the festival organised by the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit in collaboration with the Bhaderwah Campus University of Jammu.

Advertisment

Commander, Sector 9, Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Samir K Palande inaugurated the festival in the presence of Doda’s Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and several civil and military dignitaries.

“The festival was started in 2009 in Bhaderwah with the participation of two colleges. Now, 20 colleges from all over Jammu and Kashmir are part of this important event,” Commanding Officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Yogesh Chohan said.

The festival started with the lighting of traditional lamps by the guests, followed by a colourful cultural performance by the participating students.

Brigadier Palande in his address said the festival is an important event for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, where they can display their talent, and also understand each other in a better way, which is imperative for the nation’s holistic development. PTI COR TAS MNK TAS MNK MNK