5 dead, 25 injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Five people, including a schoolgirl, died and 25 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Dausa and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan, police said.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday in the Balaheri police station area of Dausa, where a truck collided with a bike carrying four people.

According to SHO Bhagwan Sahay, two people on the bike were killed in the accident, and the other two were injured. All of them were on their way to Mandawar near Patoli village.

He said the deceased have been identified as Pooja Bairwa (18) and her brother Roshan Bairwa (16). Their father, Mahesh Bairwa, and another girl were injured and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

He added that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members.

In another accident in Dausa district, a sleeper bus traveling from Mahakumbh to Hanumangarh overturned near Pipalkheda village on Wednesday morning.

Police said two women died in the accident, while 14 others were injured.

The deceased were identified as Sundar Devi Jat (50) and Bhanwari Devi Sharma (65). Four of the 14 injured, who were seriously hurt, have been sent to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

In a separate accident in Jaipur district, a school bus fell from a culvert on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway 52, resulting in the death of a 12th-grade student travelling in the bus, while nine other children were seriously injured.

Police said the bus driver fled the scene after the incident.

The school bus lost control and crashed near the Veer Hanuman Marg culvert in the Chomu police station area. Komal Devda (18), died in the accident, police said, adding that the injured children have been admitted to the hospital for treatment PTI AG ARD ARD