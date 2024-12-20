5 dead, 37 injured in fire after LPG tanker collides with other vehicles on Jaipur highway

Jaipur: A deadly collision involving an LPG tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway here into an inferno on Friday morning, killing five people, injuring 37 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames as thick black smoke filled the sky.

Eyewitnesses reported spotting the flames from over a kilometre away and ambulances and fire brigade teams rushed towards the crash zone as panic and chaos set in. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI that five people lost their lives and 37 suffered injuries in the accident.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rushed to the SMS Hospital, where the injured were admitted, spoke to administration officials and doctors and issued directions to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident was received, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured."

जयपुर-अजमेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर गैस टैंकर में आग लगने की घटना में नागरिकों के हताहत होने का दुःखद समाचार सुनकर मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।



घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसएमएस अस्पताल जाकर चिकित्सकों को तत्काल आवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने एवं घायलों की समुचित देखभाल हेतु निर्देशित… pic.twitter.com/bIpNI7xT7y — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 20, 2024

Sharma, Governor Haribhau Bagade, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences for the loss of lives in the crash.

The station house officer of Bhankrota Manish Gupta said it was difficult to bring the fire under control initially.

"Fire brigade teams initially were unable to reach the vehicles that were burning. There are three petrol pumps in the area but fortunately, they are safe," he added.

More than 25 ambulances shifted the victims to the hospital.

A nearly 300-metre busy stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, leading to a long queue of vehicles.

Police officials said the fire engulfed some establishments along the highway as well and details of the actual losses were not yet clear.

The school van driver told PTI that the flames were visible from a kilometre away and there was panic and chaos on the highway.

"As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene. Fire brigades and ambulances were there but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially," he said.