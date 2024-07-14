5 dead, 7 injured in Bihar road accident

Kishanganj (Bihar), Jul 14 (PTI) At least five people, including two children, died and seven others were injured on Sunday when a jeep in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Petbhari village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, police said.

The accident took place around 11 am and the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

“Five persons, including two children, died on the spot. All seven injured persons have been admitted to the nearest government hospital,” a police statement said.

The driver of the jeep also died in the accident, it said.

“It’s a very tragic incident. I have visited the hospital where the injured have been admitted. We are trying to determine the identities of the deceased persons,” SP (Kishanganj) Sagar Kumar told PTI.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR PKD RBT