Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Five persons died and around a dozen others injured when a jeep collided with a truck in Pindwara area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday night, police said.

SP Sirohi Anil Kumar said the jeep was moving in the wrong direction and collided with the truck.

He said that police had reached to the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. PTI SDA NB NB