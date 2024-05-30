5 Delhi Police cops arrested over charges of extortion, physical assault

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Five police personnel were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh and beating four men, including a Haryana police constable, in southwest Delhi, an officer said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena, the matter was reported at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on Tuesday.

The caller complained to police of physical assault and extortion by some police personnel, he said.

"On the complaint given by Sukh Karan, a case under sections 384 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," said the DCP.

After a preliminary investigation, all police staff accused of the crime were arrested, he said.

"The accused were produced before the local court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days," the DCP said.