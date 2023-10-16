5 detained following clash between two communities in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Five people have been detained in connection with a clash between two groups belonging to different communities in the Chandaus area here over the route of a 'shobha yatra', police said on Monday.

One person was injured in the clash that occurred on Sunday evening.

Two separate FIRs have been registered of which one was lodged on Monday morning on the complaint of Vishnu who received minor injuries during the clash, a senior police officer said.

The other FIR stated the clash broke out on Sunday when the organizers of the procession tried to "alter the sanctioned route of the procession," trying to make it pass through a sensitive area.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149(unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) have been registered in the matter.

Five people belonging to both the groups have been detained, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn. The procession later proceeded peacefully along the designated route, the officer said.

There is no evidence of any brick-batting during the clash, the SSP said, adding a probe is underway.

Following the incident, a large crowd had gathered at the police station in Chandaus on Sunday night, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the clash. Senior district officials pacified the crowd. Security has been beefed up in the area, the police added. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD