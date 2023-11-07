5 die as car plunges into canal in Karnataka

Mandya (KTK), Nov 7 (PTI) Five people, including a child, died when the car they were travelling in fell into the Visvesvaraya canal in this district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The car was heading to Nagamangala when the mishap occurred. All the passengers drowned in the water, they said.

Police suspect that the driver in order to avoid hitting a biker, veered off the road.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Soon after learning about the accident, a large number of people gathered at the spot and informed the police, who rushed to the spot with fire and emergency services personnel. PTI GMS GMS ROH