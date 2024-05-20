5 drown in Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai, May 20 (PTI) Five persons, all men aged between 17 and 20, drowned in Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened at Simaria Ghat where residents of a nearby village had come for a holy dip, said Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, the SHO of Chakia police station.

"They had come for a holy dip after a 'mundan' (tonsure) ceremony. After they were swept by a strong current, divers were pressed into service. Five bodies have been recovered," he said.

Barauni Circle Officer Suraj Kant said assistance would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased in accordance with the state government's policy.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also issued a statement expressing grief over the incident. PTI CORR NAC SOM