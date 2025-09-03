5 drown in pond during ‘Karma Puja’ festivities in Bihar’s Nawada

Nawada (Bihar), Sep 3 (PTI) Five people, including girls and women, drowned in a pond during ‘Karma Puja’ festivities in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Datraula village under the jurisdiction of Pakribarawan police station.

“Four girls, aged between 12 and 19 years, and a woman drowned in the pond during ‘Karma Puja’ festivities. Officials of the district administration and the local police reached the spot, and a rescue operation was launched with the help of divers,” Nishu Mallick, Deputy SP (Headquarters), told PTI.

“The divers fished out the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further formalities are being completed,” he said.

‘Karma Puja’, one of the most popular festivals of Jharkhand, Bihar and other adjoining states, symbolises fertility and prosperity. PTI PKD RBT