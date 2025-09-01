5 drug peddlers held in JK's Baramulla, Kulgam districts

Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Five drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Kulgam districts and contraband recovered from their possession, police said on Monday.

In the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, a police party established a checkpoint at Drung crossing and intercepted three suspicious individuals.

They were identified as Altaf Ahmad Hajam, Suhail Ahmad Lone and Mudasir Ahmad Lone, all residents of Waniloo Hajibal.

During the search, 20 grams of brown sugar-like substance were recovered from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

In Kulgam, acting on inputs, a police party intercepted two suspicious persons at a checkpoint established at Sesman Damjan area of the south Kashmir district, the spokesperson said.

Police recovered over 3 kg of poppy straw-like contraband from their possession.

The spokesperson identified the two as Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sesman Bonigam, and Anayat Bashir, a resident of Nassu Badragund.

The police said that all five have been booked under relevant sections of law, and investigations have been initiated. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ