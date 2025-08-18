5 electrocuted during Janmashtami celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five people were electrocuted and four others were injured when a vehicle came in contact with overhead electric wires during a chariot procession organised as part of Janmashtami celebrations here, police said on Monday.

The vehicle was carrying the chariot of the deity.

The incident occurred in the Ramanthapur area around 1.30 am on Monday. The vehicle struck an overhead electric wire, which snapped and fell onto the vehicle, police said.

Four people injured in the incident are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.