5 electrocuted during Janmashtami procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Five people were electrocuted and four others injured when a chariot came in contact with overhead electric wires during a procession organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 AM on Monday in Ramanthapur when the chariot with Lord Krishna’s idol was being taken out in a procession, they said.

The vehicle, decorated as a chariot, ran out of fuel, and nine people were pushing it.

At that time, a snapped cable wire fell on the electric wires, which in turn touched the brass frame fitted around the deity on the vehicle, due to which five people were electrocuted, a senior police official told PTI, based on preliminary investigation.

Four others are hospitalised, the official said.