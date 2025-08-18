5 electrocuted during Janmashtami procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Five people were electrocuted and four others injured when a chariot came in contact with overhead electric wires during the procession organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday in Ramanthapur when the chariot with Lord Krishna’s idol was being taken out in a procession, they said.

The vehicle, pulling the decorated chariot, ran out of fuel, following which nine people were pushing it.

At that time, a snapped cable wire fell on the electricity wires, which in turn touched the brass frame fitted around the deity on the vehicle, due to which five people were electrocuted, a senior police official told PTI, based on preliminary investigation.

Four others were hospitalised, the official said. One of the injured has been subsequently discharged, another police official said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who visited the hospital, said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each of the bereaved families, according to an official release.

The entire medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government, he said. He said this incident is extremely tragic and unfortunate and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"It is all the more distressing that the mishap occurred when the Krishnashtami Shobha Yatra was just 100 meters from its conclusion," he said.

Instructions have been issued for a detailed inquiry under the supervision of the District Collector, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry report is submitted.

A special drive has been ordered across Greater Hyderabad to review and address the risks posed by hanging cable and electric wires, Sridhar Babu said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed shock over the incident.

He enquired about the incident from Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Chairman & MD Musharraf Ali Faruqui, an official release said.

The death and injuries to the people in the incident were unfortunate, he said.

Vikramarka, extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and said the government would extend all possible assistance to the affected persons.

He directed the officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and to initiate action against those responsible, he said.

He also asked the officials to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and a separate focus should be laid on the safety aspects.

Residents of the locality held a protest alleging that the officials had "failed" to take necessary measures to address the issue of hanging wires despite them bringing the matter to their notice.

A case was registered in connection with the electrocution incident at Uppal Police Station.