5 family members killed as car suffers tyre burst in Jaipur

Jaipur: Five members of a family including an infant were killed Thursday morning when their car overturned following a tyre burst on a highway in Sirohi district, police said.

Kotwali Station House Officer Kailash Dan said the incident happened on the Bearwar-Pindwara highway when the family were on their way to Rajasthan's Phalodi from Gujarat.

The car was at a high speed when it suffered a tyre burst and overturned.

Police said Pratap (53), his wife Usha (48); Ramu Ram (50), Pooja (25) and her 11-month-old daughter Ashu died in the incident.

Sharad, another female member of the family, has been injured.

The five bodies have been sent to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said.