5 foreign nationals, who escaped in Nepal jailbreak, arrested in Bihar

Motihari, Sep 21 (PTI) Five foreign nationals, who allegedly escaped from jail in Nepal during the recent protests in the neighbouring country, have been caught in Bihar’s Motihari, an official said on Sunday.

The foreigners, four of them residents of Sudan and one hailing from Bolivia, were "apprehended on September 20 following a tip-off from the Sashastra Seema Bal", East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat said.

"A raid was conducted at the bus terminus in Ghorasahan and the five foreign nationals, all in their 30s, were caught," Prabhat said.

"During interrogation, two of them confessed to have escaped from the Nepal Central Jail," the SP said.

More than 15,000 inmates, lodged in different jails across Nepal, had reportedly fled earlier this month when the Himalayan nation was in the throes of mass protests.

Prabhat claimed that there were "inputs from reliable sources" that the remaining three arrested foreigners – all from Sudan – "have also escaped from the same jail".

"A case has been lodged at the Ghorasahan police station where the foreigners were being interrogation by officials of the local police, SSB and the Intelligence Bureau (IB)," he added. PTI CORR NAC RBT