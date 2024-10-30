5 foreigners including 3 women arrested with drugs in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Five foreign nationals including three women were arrested with drugs in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Following a tip off, police raided a flat in Ramnagaria police station area and caught the accused with 47 gram cocaine. The accused were identified as Emanuel (Tanzania), Mohammad (Egypt), Antonia (Tanzania), Pauline and Priscilla (both from Kenya).

The accused were staying in a rented flat and were involved in drug supply near colleges and roadside vendors in small packets, the police said.

The accused were arrested under the NDPS act. PTI SDA KSS KSS