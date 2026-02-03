5 girls, who went missing from Bihar village, rescued in New Delhi

Bettiah, Feb 3 (PTI) Five girls from Bihar’s West Champaran district, who had gone missing, were rescued from New Delhi and handed over to their family members, police said on Tuesday.

The girls went missing from Lakhaura village under Kumarbagh police station area of the district on Monday, they said.

“We traced the girls in New Delhi and handed them over to family members. We had received information on Monday evening that five girls had gone missing from ward number 8 of Lakhaura village,” SDPO (Sadar 1) Vivek Deep said.

According to family members, the girls had left home on Monday morning but did not return, police said.

“When they did not return home till late evening, we registered a police complaint. We were told by the local people that all of them were seen together, and some of them had belongings, including clothes,” said Nikki Devi, the mother of one of the missing girls.

The girls had gone to New Delhi together to seek “better opportunities” in life without informing their parents, the SDPO said.

The girls are likely to be in the age group of 15-18 years, Deep said. PTI SUK RBT