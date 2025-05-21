5 govt primary school teachers dismissed in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 21 (PTI) Five teachers posted in government-run primary schools in Ballia district have been dismissed from service after an investigation revealed that they did not have the required educational qualifications at the time of their appointment, an official said on Wednesday.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Singh told PTI that the terminated primary school teachers included Dilip Kumar Yadav, posted in Sonadih village, Nivedita Singh (Trikalpur village), Khushboo Prajapati (Nasratpur village), Gulab Chandra, posted in Sohav block and Snigdha Srivastava, who is currently in Amethi district following her transfer.

Singh said these teachers were appointed as part of a recruitment drive carried out in the state more than five years ago for 69,000 assistant teacher positions in primary schools.

"Upon scrutiny, it was found that these individuals did not meet the eligibility criteria required for the post at the time of application," Singh said.