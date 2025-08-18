5 held after video shows man 'assaulted' before death in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested three men and detained two minors after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing a 48-year-old man being assaulted before his death in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Mustak Ahmed of Barwai village, was found lying near Thathauli village within the Gagaha police station limits on Saturday morning, a day after his motorcycle was found abandoned, they said.

Following the circulation of the videos, the deceased's family alleged that Ahmed succumbed to his injuries from the assault. Based on their complaint, police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Three accused, identified as Shivchand, Ashutosh Kumar and Rohit, all residents of Thathauli, have been arrested. Two juveniles have also been taken into custody," Circle Officer (Bansgaon) Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken once the report is available, police said. PTI COR KIS RC