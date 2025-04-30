5 held for impersonating Maoists, extorting contractors in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Apr 30 (PTI) Five people were arrested for allegedly extorting money from contractors and NTPC officials in the name of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

They allegedly demanded "levy from contractors and NTPC officials in the name of TSPC", a senior official said.

"We received a tip-off that some people were planning to carry out an incident near the forest of Ara village on April 28. The police took quick action and arrested the five people," Latehar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Rawani said.

During the raid, two criminals managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

One firearm, ammunition, eight TSPC leaflets and seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he added.