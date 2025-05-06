5 held for killing 19-year-old woman after argument with her father over money

Thane, May 6 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman by hitting her multiple times with a wooden log after her father refused to give them money to buy liquor, an official said.

The incident took place late Monday night at Indira Nagar in Kalyan town.

The prime accused in the case, Ghulam Subhani Sheikh alias Munna (45), approached local vegetable vendor Nissar Sayyed Nazir Sayyed (40) he was acquainted with, and demanded money for liquor. When the latter refused to give money, an altercation broke out between the two, an official of MFC police station said.

Some time later, Munna's son Abdul Raheman Ghulam Subhani Sheikh, accompanied by Shoeb Raheman Sheikh, Aziz Ibrahim Sheikh, and Shahid Yusuf Shaikh (all aged between 20 and 22) allegedly barged into the victim's residence when he was having dinner. Confronting him over the earlier argument, the group reportedly began assaulting him, he said.

As per the FIR, when the complainant's wife and daughter tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them as well. The daughter, identified as Narame Sania Moin Bagwan, was struck multiple times with a wooden log, due to which she suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The accused fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Local police, who were alerted about the incident, rushed to the location and shifted the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 103 (1) (murder), 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (3) (rioting), 333 (house-trespass with intent to harm), 118 (1) (causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), the official said.

All five accused have been arrested and being interrogated, he added.