5 held for malpractices in Bihar Police constable exam

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) Five candidates were arrested across Bihar on Wednesday in connection with alleged malpractices on the fourth day of the state police constable recruitment exam, an official statement said.

The state police also registered cases against three other candidates, who were not arrested, for allegedly indulging in fraudulent practices during the examination.

Besides, one candidate was expelled from a centre in Patna as certain discrepancies were found in his documents, the police statement said.

Those arrested include two from Bhagalpur and one each from Begusarai, Saharsa and Nalanda, it said.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the recruitment exam for Bihar Police, state special armed force and other units.

As per the schedule, the exams for over 21,391 vacancies started on August 7 and will continue till August 28.

The exam, in a single shift, will be conducted on August 25 and 28.

Altogether, 17.87 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exams.

Around 67 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam on Wednesday.