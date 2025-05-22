5 held in Delhi in two separate cheating cases, complainants claim hypnosis involved

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Police apprehended five people, including a minor, acting on two separate complaints that they "hypnotised" and duped people of valuables in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, an official said on Thursday.

In the first case reported on May 15, a woman alleged that she was hypnotised by three people, two men and a woman, who took her gold earrings and gave her a bundle that appeared to be cash but turned out to be waste paper.

Police raided D Block in Sultanpuri and apprehended a man and his wife. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and named a third associate who is currently absconding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

In the second case reported on May 16, another woman lodged a similar complaint.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of some suspects near Chander Vihar, police conducted a raid and arrested three people -- a man, his wife and a minor.

They, too, claimed to have duped the complainant using hypnosis, the DCP said.

Given the striking similarity between the two incidents, a police team investigated both cases, the DCP said.