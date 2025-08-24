5 held in Manipur with meth tablets worth over Rs 1 crore

Imphal, Aug 24 (PTI) Five suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Manipur’s Thoubal district and methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

A joint team of security personnel conducted raids during an operation at Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok on Saturday, following which 2.27 kg of Yaba tablets or methamphetamine was recovered from the residence of one of the accused, while 45 gm of the drug was seized from the house of the other peddler.

The recovered drugs are valued at around Rs 1.6 crore in the international market, officials said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR RBT