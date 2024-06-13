5 held in Noida with 930 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha, Andhra

Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) Police in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday seized 930 kg of cannabis, valued at around Rs 4 crore in the black market, and arrested five people in two separate incidents.

Three men were arrested in Noida while transporting 800 kg of cannabis in a truck while two were held in Greater Noida with 130 kg of the contraband in a car, police said.

The cannabis seized in Noida was concealed along with 2,000 litres of pesticide which they were bringing from Odisha, they said.

The truck was intercepted at the Sector 62 roundabout by Noida Police's Crime Response Team (CRT) along with officials of the local Sector 58 police station late Wednesday.

"Three accused have been arrested by the CRT and Sector 58 team and about eight quintal ganja (worth Rs 4 crore) and pesticide (worth Rs 60 lakh) have been recovered from them. A truck and a vehicle have also been recovered from them," DCP (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra said besides the truck, a Maruti Ciaz car has also been impounded.

"This car worked as an escort vehicle for the truck, preceding the truck all through their route to raise alarm about any impending police or security check," he told reporters.

On the cost of the seized contraband, ADCP Mishra said, "The price of cannabis varies in the black market depending on its quality. This cannabis is of good quality." Those arrested have been identified as gang leader Sudama Choudhary, Anish and Praveen Paswan, according to police.

Choudhary and Paswan hail from Bhojpur in Bihar, while Anish is a native of Haryana's Nuh, the police said.

DCP Mishra said gang leader Sudama Choudhary has been arrested for similar offences in the past.

"He was released from jail two months ago in connection with a case lodged at Noida's Expressway Police Station," he added.

The police said the impounded truck is registered in Rajasthan while the car is registered in Bihar.

In the other episode in Greater Noida's Dadri police area, accused Deepak Kumar and Ajay Bhati were arrested on Wednesday after 130 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from their car, according to police.

The accused told police that they procured the cannabis from Andhra Pradesh at low rates and brought it to Delhi-NCR to be sold at a higher cost, they added.

The police said they impounded the duo's car.

FIRs have been lodged against the accused in both cases under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said, adding further legal proceedings are underway. PTI KIS RHL