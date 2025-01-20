5 held in separate encounters in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Noida Police arrested five criminals in two separate encounters on Monday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said that on the morning of January 20, a police team from Phase-II police station were conducting checks near the red light of Sector 92 when they saw a suspect coming on a motorcycle. When the police signalled him to stop, he tried to flee.

Awasthi said that after being surrounded by the police, the accused opened fire on the policemen who also fired back.

The accused was injured in the retaliatory action by the police, Awasthi said.

The accused has been identified as Lalit (30), a resident of Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district and he has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the DCP added.

A country-made pistol, cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from him, Awasthi said, adding that Lalit has 17 cases registered against him in the past.

According to the DCP, the accused later told the police during interrogation that he used to commit theft and robberies.

In another incident, a team from Sector 24 police station arrested four criminals, accused of breaking the lock of a paint shop and stealing lakhs of rupees, after an encounter in the early hours of Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone I, Rambadan Singh, said that when the Sector 24 police team was conducting checks at the ‘T Point’ of Sector 54 on late Sunday night, they saw some people engaged in suspicious activity. When the police tried to interrogate them, they started firing at the policemen and ran away.

In retaliatory action, one of the miscreants was injured by police bullets.

The DCP said that after the encounter, all four miscreants were arrested and a country-made pistol, cartridges, a knife, Rs 40,000 in cash, tools used in theft, etc., were recovered from them.

The injured criminal Jahar Singh was admitted to the hospital and during interrogation by the police said that he is a resident of Bajura district in Nepal.

According to the officer, his other partners -- Deepak Giri alias Dam Bahadur and Vinod Thapa -- are also residents of Bajura district in Nepal, while the third partner, Narendra, is from Kailali district of Nepal.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals confessed that they used to commit theft by breaking into houses and shops after conducting reconnaissance.

During interrogation, the arrested criminals confessed that they used to commit theft by breaking into houses and shops after conducting reconnaissance.

The DCP said that the criminals also admitted to breaking the lock of a paint shop located in Sector 11 on the night of January 9 and stealing Rs 4.5 lakh from there. The shopkeeper had registered a case at Sector 24 police station on January 10.