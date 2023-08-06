5 held with drugs worth Rs 63,200 in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have seized drugs worth Rs 63,200 in two raids and arrested five persons, including a woman, in this connection, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday raided a place near a chawl in Kopri village of Navi Mumbai and arrested four men after seizing 21.14 gm of brown sugar from their possession, the police said in a release.

Those arrested have been identified as Tahir Mohammad Ali (25), Mohammad Juned Poskar Khan (22), Rafique Aziz Sheikh (21) and Nilesh Bhoir (32), the release said.

The police also conducted another raid in the same village on Friday and arrested a woman, Kavita Rathod (30), and seized 1,060 gm of ganja from her possession, it said.

The total value of the seized drugs is Rs 63,200, the police said.

Offences have been registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the drugs and to whom they planned to sell them. PTI COR GK