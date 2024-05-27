5 held with heroin in Assam

Guwahati, May 27 (PTI) At least five drug suspected peddlers were arrested and heroin seized from their possession in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Advertisment

“In two separate anti-narcotics operation carried out yesterday, significant quantity of heroin was seized. It will save our youths from the clutches of intoxication,” Sarma wrote on X.

While one operation was carried out in Karbi Anglong, the other was executed jointly by the Golaghat Police and CRPF, he said.

The Karbi Anglong Police recovered 554.66 gm of heroin and arrested two peddlers, while three suspects were apprehended and 505.05 gm of heroin seized by the Golaghat Police and CRPF, the CM said.

The Golaghat Police, sharing details of the operation on X, said the gang was busted at Changkhati in Merapani area. PTI SSG RBT