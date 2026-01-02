5 houses gutted, 2 people injured in fire in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Five houses were gutted and two people sustained injuries after a fire, triggered by an LPG cylinder blast, broke out in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Friday.

The fire erupted in a house in Thachna village late on Thursday night and spread rapidly to nearby homes, they said.

Teams from the district administration, police, army, and fire services, assisted by local residents, launched a joint operation to douse the flames. Fire tenders were rushed to the remote area, while LPG cylinders from nearby houses were removed to prevent further spread of the fire, officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, who monitored the operation, said that the fire was brought under control after several hours.

"Four to five houses were gutted in the incident. There was no loss of life. Two persons engaged in firefighting efforts suffered injuries and were given first aid," he told PTI.

He said tents and other relief material have been provided to the affected hamlet, and a detailed assessment of losses will be conducted.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the fire incident and asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief, assess losses and provide assistance to the affected families, according to the CM office.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the administration and the Red Cross have mobilised relief material to the spot. "Meanwhile, financial assistance is also being arranged for the affected families," he said on X.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said he was in touch with the affected families to arrange relief measures.

National Conference MP Sajad Kitchloo also expressed grief over the incident and said he had spoken to the CM to ensure immediate assistance.

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra urged the district and UT administrations to provide immediate assistance to the affected families amid harsh winter conditions. PTI AB AMJ AMJ