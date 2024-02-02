5 HP cabinet ministers allotted additional portfolios

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government on Friday allotted five cabinet ministers additional portfolio in a reshuffling exercise.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was given an additional portfolio of Urban development, according to a state notification.

Singh was the only cabinet minister from the state who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

He was divested of the Sports and Youth Affairs department during allocation of portfolios to new ministers on January 9.

Two new ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were inducted in the cabinet on December 12, 2023.

In the Friday reshuffle, Rajesh Dharmani, who had Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training department, was given an important department of town and country planning and housing portfolio.

Youth Services and Sports and Ayush minister Yadvinder Goma was allotted Law and legal Remembrancer portfolio.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi was given an additional department of Redressal of Public Grievances, while Education minister Rohit Thakur was alloted the portfolio of Printing and Stationery. PTI BPL VN VN