5 hurt as SUV hits motorcycles, car, handcart in Delhi's Rohini: Police

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) At least five people were injured after the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, which hit two motorcycles, a car and a handcart in the Aman Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a Hyundai Creta car hitting two motorcycles, another car and a handcart.

A police team was rushed to the spot and it nabbed the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV), an officer said.

He added that information has been received that five people have been injured in the incident. Legal action is being initiated, the officer said. PTI BM RC